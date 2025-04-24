Gujarat Gas Q4 Results Date and Time: PSU Gas Distributor Announces Quarterly Earnings Schedule

Gujarat Gas Limited, one of India’s leading city gas distribution companies, is scheduled to announce its financial results for the fourth quarter of the fiscal year 2024–25 on May 19, 2025. The company has notified the stock exchanges that its Board of Directors will meet on May 19, 2025, to consider and approve the audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the fourth quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2025.

"Pursuant to the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the company will be held on 19th May, 2025, inter alia, to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated Audited Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended on 31st March, 2025,” the company said in a filing to BSE.

Gujarat Gas Q4 results: Dividend Declaration

In a regulatory filing to the BSE, the company also stated that the board may consider a dividend for the financial year 2024–25 during the same meeting.

"It is also hereby notified that dividend, if any, for the financial year 2024–25, may be considered at the aforesaid Board Meeting,” the filing added.

Gujarat Gas Q4 results: Trading Window

As per SEBI's Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements (LODR) Regulations, Gujarat Gas has also confirmed that the trading window for its . This measure is in line with the company's internal code of conduct to prevent insider trading by designated persons and their immediate relatives ahead of key financial disclosures.

"In terms of the Code of Conduct of the Company for Regulating, Monitoring and Reporting of Trading by Designated Persons and Immediate Relatives of Designated Persons ("the Code"), the Trading Window for transactions in the equity shares of the Company has already been closed from 1st April, 2025, and will remain closed up to 21st May, 2025 (both days inclusive), for the purpose of announcement of the aforesaid audited Financial Results and recommendation of dividend, if any, as may be considered by the Board of Directors,” the filing further added.

Gujarat Gas is one of India’s largest city gas distribution companies, catering to industrial, commercial, and residential consumers across multiple states.