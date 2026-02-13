Updated 13 February 2026 at 19:10 IST
Gujarat Government Appoints Uday Kotak As GIFT City Chairman
The Gujarat administration has appointed Uday Kotak, Founder of Kotak Mahindra Bank, as the Chairman of Gujarat International Finance Tec-City Company Ltd (GIFT City).
Uday Kotak has been appointed as the Chairman of Gujarat International Finance Tec-City Company Ltd (GIFT City). | Image: Republic
