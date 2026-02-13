Republic World
Updated 13 February 2026 at 19:10 IST

Gujarat Government Appoints Uday Kotak As GIFT City Chairman

The Gujarat administration has appointed Uday Kotak, Founder of Kotak Mahindra Bank, as the Chairman of Gujarat International Finance Tec-City Company Ltd (GIFT City).

Nitin Waghela
Uday Kotak has been appointed as the Chairman of Gujarat International Finance Tec-City Company Ltd (GIFT City). | Image: Republic

Published By : Nitin Waghela

Published On: 13 February 2026 at 19:10 IST