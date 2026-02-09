Gujarat Inks Agreement With Elon Musk's Starlink To Provide Satellite-Based Internet Connectivity

The government of Gujarat said on Monday, February 9, that it had signed a letter of intent with Elon Musk's Starlink to provide high-speed, satellite-based internet connectivity across remote and underserved regions of the western state.

In a move to enhance Gujarat’s Digital Connectivity Mission, the agreement between the state administration and Starlink will enable high-speed satellite-based internet connectivity in remote, border, tribal and underserved areas with limited telecom infrastructure.

"This collaboration will support e-governance and Common Service Centres, schools, primary health centres, tele-medicine services, disaster management systems, ports, wildlife sanctuaries and key government institutions," according to Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel's X post.

"The initiative will ensure reliable digital service delivery in aspirational and tribal districts, strengthen education and healthcare outreach, enhance disaster preparedness and security systems, and improve access to government services for citizens," he said.

Advertisement

"In view of the need for seamless and easy connectivity across the state, a Joint Working Group comprising representatives of the Government of Gujarat and Starlink will be constituted to ensure the effective implementation of this LoI - contributing to the vision of #ViksitBharat2047." he penned.

While a firm rollout of Starlink plans is awaited in India, this pact build upon the preceding state level agreement with Maharashtra in November last year, and overcoming several operational hurdles such as securing licenses and trial spectrum nod's from the South Asian nation's Department of Telecommunications.