Guru Nanak Jayanti 2025: Are Banks Closed On November 5? Check List Of Banks Here

As the celebrations of Guru Nanak Jayanti light up homes and communities across India, many are wondering about its impact on daily routines, especially banking.

Guru Nanak Jayanti is falling on November 5, 2025. This auspicious day honours the birth of Sikhism's founder, Guru Nanak ji. If you're planning transfers or withdrawals, read on for a clear breakdown of what's closed, what's open and how to stay financially on track.

Bank Holiday on November 5: Full List of Affected Cities

Banks will stay closed on Wednesday, November 5, in multiple cities across India. As per the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) official holiday calendar, all scheduled and non-scheduled banks in the following regions will observe a Holiday on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti:

Aizawl

Belapur

Bhopal

Bhubaneswar

Chandigarh

Dehradun

Hyderabad

Itanagar

Jaipur

Jammu

Kanpur

Kohima

Kolkata

Lucknow

Mumbai

Nagpur

New Delhi

Raipur

Ranchi

Shimla

Srinagar.

This means no over-the-counter services, no cash deposits at branches and no in-person loan discussions. The closure applies uniformly under RBI guidelines, which you can verify directly on their official holiday matrix.

November 2025 Bank Holidays: Plan Ahead for the Rest of the Month

Guru Nanak Jayanti isn’t the only date to circle. The month continues with regional observances that affect local banking:

November 6: Banks in Bihar and Meghalaya close for the Nongkrem Dance Festival and Bihar’s assembly elections.

November 7: Meghalaya extends the break with the Wangala Festival, a vibrant harvest celebration.

November 8: Karnataka shuts branches in honor of Kanakadasa Jayanthi, celebrating the saint-poet’s legacy.

No Branch? No Problem - Here’s What Still Works

Just because the branch doors are locked, it doesn't mean your banking has to stop. All digital services are working perfectly, 24/7.

Mobile & Online Banking: Need to pay bills or see your balance? Your bank's app is your personal branch, ready for transfers and account checks.

Instant Money Moves: Transfer large or small amounts instantly using NEFT (National Electronic Funds Transfer) or RTGS (Real-Time Gross Settlement). No paper forms, no queues.

UPI: The Unified Payments Interface is completely unaffected. You can pay and even receive cash using UPI. Scan QR and pay, it's that simple.

ATMs: ATMs are fully stocked and functional for withdrawals and card payments.