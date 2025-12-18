H-1B Visa Crisis Deepens: Appointments Pushed To October 2026 Amid Mass Cancellations

Mass cancellations of H-1B visa appointments have led to abrupt rescheduling, with many interview dates now extended into October 2026.

The changes began accelerating from mid-December 2025, affecting slots originally set for the first half of 2026.

Sudden Rescheduling Triggers Alarm Among Applicants

As per The American Bazaar, widespread cancellations and sudden changes to H-1B visa appointments are moving interviews far ahead, in some cases to October 2026. This has caused anxiety in immigrant groups, with professionals facing tough choices like remote work options, unpaid leave, or expensive travel adjustments.

“Despite limited legal action immediately available, the better option for affected applicants would be to plead with employers for remote work or leave, if that’s possible,” immigration attorney Sangeetha Mugunthan told The American Bazaar.

Personal Impact on Visa Holders

One H-1B visa holder in the U.S., identified as AK (name withheld on request), got an email notifying that his appointment set for January 5, 2026, was moved to August 2026. The delay led him to contact his company's HR and legal teams right away for advice.

Immigration attorneys reported to The American Bazaar that appointments originally planned for mid-January 2026 are being shifted as far as October 2026.

Financial and Travel Disruptions

A surge in cancellations started from mid-December 2025 into the first half of 2026. Many thought the changes would stop there, but new emails arrived pushing dates even later, into the end of 2026.

Affected individuals who had arranged travel now deal with flight cancellations and possible losses in money and work. Those who had already gone to India faced the biggest hardship upon learning of the changes.

Limited Options for Legal Challenge

On whether affected applicants can legally contest the changes, Sangeetha Mugunthan from Somireddy Law Group PLLC in Ashburn, Virginia, noted that direct action against cancellations is difficult. She recommended keeping records of all details to prevent future problems with jobs or visas.

“While a direct legal action against the cancellation itself is tough. I would advise applicants to document everything to avoid potential job loss or visa issues that can arise later,” the attorney further told The American Bazaar.

‘Only an NRI Can Understand the Pain’

News of multiple similar rescheduling emails spread quickly in online groups for expats, filled with upset and worry. One professional, Ram Raghu, posted: “Only an NRI can understand, the pain of living with the visa complications.”

Another comment read: “Day by day it is becoming scary. It’s high time to realise that USA is not the only option.”

Some shared advice, suggesting to book travel only days before the interview to allow easy cancellations if needed.

Challenges for Expired Visa Holders

H-1B and other nonimmigrant visa holders in the U.S. have tracked these changes closely over the recent week. Attorneys highlighted that the main difficulty hits those with expired visas needing to go abroad for stamping. Many Indians in the U.S. report feeling extra scrutiny.