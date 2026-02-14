Updated 14 February 2026 at 11:27 IST
HAL, IRCTC, ONGC, Coal India, Bharat Forge, PFC Headline Dividend Week on Bourses
Several large-cap stocks, led by HAL, Coal India, ONGC, IRCTC, Bharat Forge, and PFC, are set to trade ex-dividend next week. Dividend payouts range between ₹3.50 and ₹35 per share, making it a key week for income-focused investors.
Several large-cap public sector undertakings (PSUs) and select private companies are scheduled to trade ex-dividend next week, marking one of the busiest dividend windows of the current financial year. The list includes defence major Hindustan Aeronautics, energy giants ONGC and Coal India, along with IRCTC, Bharat Forge, and Power Finance Corporation.
Investors holding these stocks up to their respective record dates will be eligible for dividends, with payouts ranging from ₹3.50 per share to as high as ₹35 per share, depending on the company.
Big-ticket Payouts Led By Defence and Coal PSUs
Among the highest dividend payers, Hindustan Aeronautics is set to go ex-dividend for an interim dividend of ₹35 per share, reflecting strong cash flows and robust order visibility. Coal India will trade ex-dividend for its third interim payout of ₹5.50 per share, taking its cumulative dividend for the year to elevated levels.
Energy major ONGC is also scheduled to turn ex-dividend next week, continuing its track record of steady shareholder payouts, while Power Finance Corporation will offer an interim dividend of ₹4 per share, supported by stable loan growth and healthy profitability.
IRCTC, Bharat Forge Also In Focus
Among non-energy names, IRCTC will trade ex-dividend for a ₹3.50 per share payout, while Bharat Forge is slated to go ex-dividend for an interim dividend of ₹6 per share, translating into a 100% payout on face value.
In total, more than 50 listed companies are expected to go ex-dividend during the week, underscoring the seasonally strong payout trend ahead of the March quarter.
Dividend-focused investors typically track ex-dividend dates closely, as stock prices tend to adjust to reflect payouts. PSU stocks continue to feature prominently in dividend lists due to strong balance sheets, limited capex stress, and consistent cash generation.
Published On: 14 February 2026 at 11:27 IST