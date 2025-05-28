HAL Karnataka Row Explained: What’s The Controversy About?

A political controversy has erupted between Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh over the possible relocation of key defence manufacturing units of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) from Bengaluru to Andhra Pradesh.

At the heart of the issue are two crucial indigenous defence projects—the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas and the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA).

Why the Row Started

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu recently proposed offering 10,000 acres of land in the Lepakshi-Madakasira region of Anantapur district—about an hour from Bengaluru—for HAL to set up new production facilities for LCA and AMCA projects.

Naidu reportedly pointed out that Bengaluru faces space constraints and said the proposed site in Andhra is well-suited due to its proximity to HAL’s existing infrastructure.

What HAL Does in Bengaluru

HAL, based in Bengaluru, plays a central role in India’s defence manufacturing. It is the key production partner for both the LCA Tejas and the upcoming AMCA.

LCA Tejas Division in Bengaluru handles the production of the indigenously developed Tejas aircraft. This division was created in 2002 and upgraded in 2014. It currently has orders for 123 aircraft, including 83 Mk1A aircraft ordered in 2021. It is also working on export orders.

To meet growing demand, HAL is enhancing production from 10 aircraft per year to 16. A new Plant II was created in 2021 to support this expansion.

The Aircraft Division in Bengaluru, established in 1940, produces both indigenous and licensed aircraft, and handles upgrades for platforms like Jaguar and Hawk jets. The facility is state-of-the-art, with its own airstrip and advanced infrastructure for assembly, testing, and production.

Importance of AMCA and LCA

The AMCA is India’s ambitious fifth-generation stealth fighter jet project, with a focus on deep penetration strike capabilities. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh recently approved the execution model for its development, to be led by the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) in partnership with HAL and industry players.

The project, which has received in-principle approval from the Cabinet Committee on Security, is estimated to cost around Rs 15,000 crore and is critical for enhancing India's air power.

The LCA Tejas, already in production, is a light multi-role fighter aircraft and a symbol of India’s indigenous defence manufacturing success.

Karnataka’s Strong Opposition

Karnataka leaders have expressed strong disapproval over the proposed relocation:

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar called HAL the "pride of Karnataka" and said the state will not let its premier defence units be moved. He criticised the silence of central leaders and Karnataka MPs and demanded they take a firm stand.

Industries Minister M.B. Patil also opposed the idea and said he will take up the issue with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Patil stressed Karnataka’s leadership in the aerospace sector and insisted that HAL’s investments must be safeguarded.

What's At Stake

Relocating such a vital defence manufacturing project from Bengaluru could impact Karnataka’s long-standing status as India’s aerospace and defence hub.

"As far as I learned, no CM can request HAL to be shifted somewhere. All existing operations in Bengaluru, in Karnataka, will continue," Karnataka Minister M.B. Patil told ANI.

He added, "He may have said that future expansions or one more HAL unit [could] come over there. And if I am right, I don't think he can say, and he would not have said to shift the HAL operations elsewhere."

While Andhra Pradesh argues that land constraints make expansion in Bengaluru difficult, Karnataka sees the move as a loss of its industrial heritage and strategic importance.