HAL Share Price Surges Consecutively After Rs 2,312 Cr Deal With MoD

HAL Share Price: The share price of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) surged 2.43% to hit an intra-day high of Rs 4,200 apiece on Friday's trading session after positing Q3 results, and inking a Rs 2,312 crore contract with Ministry of Defence (MoD).

The Ministry of Defence has signed a pact with HAL Transport Aircraft Division, Kanpur for the acquisition of eight Dornier 228 Aircraft along with Operational Role Equipment for the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) at a cost of Rs 2,312 crore under Buy (Indian) category.

The programme is expected to generate significant direct & indirect employment by strengthening the HAL’s production ecosystem and supporting a broad network of MSMEs & ancillary industries. It will also create sustained opportunities in Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul and life cycle technical support.

HAL Q3FY26 Results

India's aerospace and defence major HAL posted a net profit of Rs 1,867 crore, indicating a 30.3% rise from last year's Rs 1,433 crore.

The company also posted a revenue of Rs 7,699 crore, signalling an increase from Rs 6,957 crore posted in the same quarter of the last fiscal year. The company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) rose by 11.2%, rising from Rs 1,683 in the year ago period to Rs 1,871 crore.

The board of directors of HAL have also announced the first interim dividend of Rs 35 apiece, each valued at Rs 5, for the financial year 2026. The record date for this dividend is set for Wednesday, February 18, 2026. Eligible shareholders will receive the dividend on or before March 14, 2026.

This comes amid reports claiming that the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) has approved the purchase of equipment worth about Rs 3.60 trillion for the defence forces, including multi-role fighter aircraft Rafale.