HAL Share Price Target 2025: Motilal Oswal Sees 27% Upside on Defence Stock – Here's Why?

HAL Share Price Target 2025: Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. (HAL), a Defence PSU , is well-positioned for impressive growth in the coming years. According to a recent report by brokerage firm, Motilal Oswal, HAL has a very strong order book worth Rs 1.8 lakh crore as of March 2025.

Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) share price saw a positive jump today, closing at Rs 4104.90, which is Rs 73.85 higher than the previous close of Rs 4031.05 — a gain of 1.83%. The stock opened at Rs 4087.95 in the morning, touched a high of Rs 4140.95 during the day, and went as low as Rs 4065.75 before settling near the upper end of the day’s range.

What Brokerage Report Said

According to a brokerage report, there’s a potential Rs 6 lakh crore worth of new defence orders likely to be awarded in the next few years.

HAL is moving away from making aircraft under license to building its own, fully indigenized models.

It’s currently working on several major projects such as the Tejas Mk1, Tejas Mk1A, Su-30 upgrades, Dornier-25 aircraft, and Light Utility Helicopters (LUH). These are expected to bring in significant manufacturing revenue.

Engine supplies from GE (used in Tejas Mk1A) are expected to begin in FY26. That will kickstart aircraft deliveries and help boost revenue. HAL is also expanding its Nasik facility and partnering with companies like L&T, Tata Advanced Systems, and BEL to ramp up production faster.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) is focusing more on modernizing its fleet with radars, aircraft, and helicopters—many of which HAL is already developing. This shift is in line with the Indian government’s push for self-reliance under “Aatmanirbhar Bharat.”

HAL’s financial outlook looks strong. Analysts expect a revenue growth of 29% per year between FY25 and FY27, driven mainly by manufacturing. Profit is also expected to grow by 29% during the same period.

The company is maintaining stable margins and investing in R&D to develop new technologies. It also plans to enter the Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) business, especially in the civil aviation sector.

HAL Share Price Target

Motilal Oswal has initiated coverage on HAL with a “BUY” rating and a target price of Rs 5,100 per share, at the current market price (CMP) of Rs 4,031, an upside of 27 per cent.

HAL Share Price History

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) is a component of the BSE 100. According to the BSE analytics (as of April 11, 2025), shares of HAL gave a negative return of 3.11 per cent and 1.70 per cent in the last 1 week and 2 weeks, respectively.