HAL, TCS, M&M & SBI Among Nirmal Bang's Top Stock Picks In FY26

Amid expectations that policy uncertainty will likely abate gradually with tariffs settling at lower levels, brokerage firm Nirmal Bang has listed out its sectors-wise top stock picks after factoring in both micro, and macro economic factors that would set the tone for FY26.

Sector-Wise Performance Expectations And Preferred Stocks

Banking: "We expect recent fiscal and monetary easing to support consumption revival and drive a modest recovery in loan growth NIMs may see divergent trends across banks depending on their respective business mix," according to the brokerage house.

Buy: SBI and City Union Bank

IT - Some certainty in macro factors to play out in 2026 with enterprises hoping to start spending toward innovation and edge. Expect discretionary spending and short-term projects to remain muted. Gen AI projects are now picking up with scale and likely to escalate in 2026, triggering pent-up demand as well as new scope of work.

Advertisement

Buy: TCS and Coforge

Advertisement

Consumer: On the staples side, rural demand is expected to continue outperforming urban demand, supported by improving farm economics, government support measures and better income visibility in rural markets. Alco-Bev companies remain our preferred sectoral bets, while QSRs are likely to face higher competitive intensity and margin pressure due to the expanding convenience-led food delivery ecosystem and rising local competition.

Buy: United Spirits and United Breweries

Automobile & Auto Ancillaries: FY26 is emerging as a turnaround year for the auto sector, following the moderation seen in FY25 and 1HFY26. Over the medium term, demand recovery should be supported by pay commission revisions, GST 2.0-led affordability, income-tax cuts, and lower interest rates, though growth is expected to remain selective.

Buy: M&M and Eicher

Defence: India’s capabilities in defence have transitioned from being import oriented to making significant stride toward indigenization either through in-house R&D or Transfer of Technology with friendly nations. India aims to further expand to a Rs3tn production and Rs500bn export target by 2029, reflecting policy support and long-term demand visibility.