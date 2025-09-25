Haryana CM Launches 'Deen Dayal Lado Lakshmi Yojana', Women Between 23-60 To Get Rs 2,100 Per Month

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday launched the 'Deen Dayal Lado Lakshmi Yojana' and inaugurated several health and medical projects in the state, marking the birth anniversary of Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya.

Speaking at the event, Saini said the new scheme aims to empower women by providing them with financial assistance and ensuring transparency through technology.

The scheme will provide a direct benefit of Rs 2,100 per month to women aged 23 to 60 years, belonging to families with an annual income of up to Rs 1 lakh per annum. To assist applicants, the government has also introduced two toll-free helpline numbers.

"It is Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyaya's Jayanti today...We are inaugurating Deen Dayal Lado Lakshmi Yojana today. For transparency, we have also launched the Deen Dayal Lado Lakshmi app. Since its launch, 50,000 women from Haryana have downloaded it, and 8,000 women from Haryana have submitted their applications," he said.

"I am also launching two toll-free numbers... so that if our sisters from Haryana face any difficulties in applying for the form, they can call these numbers for help...This scheme will benefit women aged 23 to 60 years, with an annual family income of up to Rs 1,00,000, who will receive Rs 2,100 monthly directly into their bank accounts," he mentioned further.

Highlighting the Centre's support, Saini said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has placed women's empowerment and self-reliance at the core of governance.

"PM Modi is prioritising empowerment and self-reliance of women...We are distributing gas cylinders worth Rs 500 to the kitchens of 18,00,000 women in Haryana... Additionally, 30 out of 80 colleges in our state are exclusively for women", he said.

The Chief Minister also mentioned the recently launched 'Lado Sakhi Yojana', further expanding the state's efforts to uplift women socially and economically.