HBL Engineering Shares Surge 8% Following Rs 762 Crore Deal

On April 1, 2025, HBL Engineering Ltd.'s stock experienced a notable increase, rising by 7.92% to reach Rs 509.9 per share. This marks the company's most substantial intraday gain since March 19, 2025. The stock later adjusted to Rs 503.8, still up by 6.63%, while the Nifty 50 index saw a slight decline of 0.13% during the same period.

“The Central Railway has awarded five letters of acceptance to HBL for the provision of the Kavach across 413 stations covering 3900 Kms”, as per exchange filing.

Details of the Central Railway Contract

HBL Engineering secured five contracts from Central Railway, totaling Rs 762.56 crore. These agreements involve implementing the Kavach system—a Train Collision Avoidance System (TCAS)—across 413 stations, covering approximately 3,900 kilometres. Each project is scheduled for completion within 18 months.

Kavach is an advanced safety mechanism developed by Indian Railways to prevent train collisions. It automatically applies brakes when it detects potential dangers, thereby enhancing passenger safety and improving the efficiency of train operations.

HBL Engineering: Share Price Today

As of 12 PM today, HBL Engineering Ltd.'s stock is trading at Rs 472.10 on the BSE and Rs 472.50 on the NSE. The company's market capitalization stands at Rs 13,097.46 crore. The stock has a 52-week high of Rs 739.65 and a 52-week low of Rs 405.00. Please note that share prices fluctuate during the trading day, so it’s best to check live updates for the most accurate data.



Previous Contracts and Industry Standing

This recent news adds to HBL Engineering's growing portfolio in railway safety projects. Earlier, the company received a Rs 1,522.40 crore order from Chittaranjan Locomotive Works to install Kavach on 2,200 locomotives.

Additionally, a Rs 148.44 crore contract was awarded by the Bhopal Division of West Central Railway for Kavach implementation in specific sections.