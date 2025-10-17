Republic World
Updated 17 October 2025 at 08:00 IST

HCL Tech, Anand Rathi, and More: Top Stocks to Watch for Ex-Dividend Trading Today

The shares of HCL Technologies and Anand Rathi Wealth will be in focus on Friday, October 17 as these stocks will trade ex-dividend today as per the announcement of corporate actions linked to these dividend payouts.

Reported by: Nitin Waghela
Shares of HCL Tech, and Anand Rathi in focus on today as they trade ex-dividend on October 17, 2025.
Shares of HCL Tech, and Anand Rathi in focus on today as they trade ex-dividend on October 17, 2025.
The other shares trading ex-trade in today's trading session includes PlatinumOne Business Services, Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems, Rolex Rings, Sunrakshakk Industries India, and A B Infrabuild.

As per the BSE Sensex data, HCL Technologies, Anand Rathi Wealth, and PlatinumOne Business Services will ex-trade today, while Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems, Rolex Rings, Sunrakshakk Industries India, and A B Infrabuild will trade ex-split.

The way to benefit from such payouts by listed companies requires investors to owns shares before the record date, which leads to the creation of the final list of eligible shareholders.

Shares Trading Ex-Dividend Today

HCL Technologies: Investors will be keen to see how the IT giant's shares perform today after having declared an interim dividend of ₹12 apiece. The Noida-headquartered had set the record date as October 17, 2025, as the record date to create the list of eligible stakeholders

Anand Rathi Wealth: The digittal and private wealth managing firm will also trade ex-dividend on October 17. It has announced an interim dividend of ₹6 per share, with the record date being October 17, 2025.

Platinum One Business Services: The stock of this sales maximization firm will trade ex-dividend on October 17, after announcing an interim dividend of ₹2 apiece. The record date for determining eligible shareholders has been fixed for October 18, 2025.

Published By : Nitin Waghela

Published On: 17 October 2025 at 08:00 IST

