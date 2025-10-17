HCL Tech, Anand Rathi, and More: Top Stocks to Watch for Ex-Dividend Trading Today

Shares of HCL Tech, and Anand Rathi in focus on today as they trade ex-dividend on October 17, 2025. | Image: Freepix

The shares of HCL Technologies and Anand Rathi Wealth will be in focus on Friday, October 17 as these stocks will trade ex-dividend today as per the announcement of corporate actions linked to these dividend payouts.

The other shares trading ex-trade in today's trading session includes PlatinumOne Business Services, Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems, Rolex Rings, Sunrakshakk Industries India, and A B Infrabuild.

As per the BSE Sensex data, HCL Technologies, Anand Rathi Wealth, and PlatinumOne Business Services will ex-trade today, while Narmada Macplast Drip Irrigation Systems, Rolex Rings, Sunrakshakk Industries India, and A B Infrabuild will trade ex-split.

The way to benefit from such payouts by listed companies requires investors to owns shares before the record date, which leads to the creation of the final list of eligible shareholders.

Shares Trading Ex-Dividend Today

HCL Technologies: Investors will be keen to see how the IT giant's shares perform today after having declared an interim dividend of ₹12 apiece. The Noida-headquartered had set the record date as October 17, 2025, as the record date to create the list of eligible stakeholders