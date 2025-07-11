HCL Tech Q1 FY26 Results Preview: Earnings, Interim Dividend, And What It Means for Investors

HCL Technologies will announce its Q1 FY26 results on July 14, 2025, as per a stock exchange filing.

The company’s Board of Directors will meet on Monday to review the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, and also consider the payment of the second interim dividend for FY2025-26.

HCL Tech Q1 Results FY25

According to the filing, "Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, July 14, 2025 to consider amongst others: Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for quarter ending June 30, 2025."

HCL Tech Dividend

It further added, "Payment of 2nd Interim dividend for the financial year 2025-26."



HCL Tech Q1 Results FY26 Preview

According to brokerage house Emkay Global, the technical outlook for HCL Tech ahead of earnings leans sideways to negative, especially if the stock breaks below the ₹1700 level.

Emkay stated in its note: "Sideways to negative trend. Weak below 1700. Downside up to 1620. Short build-up has been seen since the beginning of the expiry (OI +11.2%, Price -4.1%). At $333 million, OI is above its 1-year mean [+0.60 SD]."



The 1-month volatility spread vis-à-vis NIFTY is also slightly expensive, standing at 16.3 IV compared to a 14.0 IV average spread one day before results.



Options data suggests that the maximum Call and Put Open Interest is at 1800 and 1500 strike prices, respectively, with notable additions of 275 call lots at 1800 and 526 put lots at 1500, indicating a cautious stance by traders.



HCL Tech Share Price Today

As of 12:27 AM on July 11, the stock is trading at Rs 1639.00, down 24.35 (-1.46%). It opened at Rs 1648.10, hit a high of Rs 1655.40, and a low of Rs 1633.85.



HCL Tech Share Price History

10-year gain: +254.32%

5-year gain: +181.54%

2-year gain: +47.08%

1-year gain: +8.44%

6-month decline: -17.84%

3-month gain: +17.93%

1-month decline: -4.77%

1-week decline: -4.97%

With the Q1 FY26 earnings just days away and a potential dividend on the table, all eyes remain on HCL Tech’s performance and management commentary, especially amid broader tech sector volatility and deal pipeline uncertainties.





