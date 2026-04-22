HCL Tech Shares Fall Over 8% After Interim Dividend, Q4FY26 Result Announcement

HCL Tech Share Price: The shares of IT services major declined over 8% in trade on Wednesday, April 22 after the Shiv Nadar founded firm recently announced an interim dividend and posted its Q4FY26 results.

HCL Tech Interim Dividend

The Noida-headquartered IT services major had announced an interim dividend of Rs 24 per equity share with a face value of Rs 2 for the financial year 2026–27. As per the company's bourse filing, the record date for the payment of the aforesaid interim dividend shall be April 25, 2026, and the payment date of the interim dividend is slated for May 5, 2026.

HCL Tech Q4FY26 Results

The company reported 4.20% surge in net profit in Q4 on a year-on-year (YoY) basis to Rs 4,488 crore, as compared to Rs 4,307 crore in the same period last year.

The revenue stood 12% higher at Rs 33,981 crore during the quarter under review. In the same period last year, HCL Tech had posted a revenue of Rs 30,246 crore.