HDFC Bank Customers Alert: UPI services Will Be Unavailable On This Day - All you need to know



There is an important update for HDFC customers as its Unified Payments Interface (UPI) services will not be available for a couple of hours due to the scheduled system maintenance.

"We appreciate your understanding and cooperation as we work to enhance the efficiency of our services," the bank said in a statement.

System Maintenance

To mitigate the impact on their customers, the bank has chosen to schedule these interruptions during the early hours of the morning, a time traditionally experiencing lower transaction volumes.

According to the bank, it is conducting essential system maintenance on June 8, 2025, from 2.:30 AM to 6:30 AM and therefore some services will be impacted during these three hours.

“It is important to note that during this period, UPI services linked to HDFC bank will not be available. We recommend using the PayZapp wallet during this time,” the company said in a statement.

As per the information shared by the bank, below services will be affected during these hours:

HDFC Bank UPI transactions on - current and savings accounts, RuPay credit cards, HDFC mobile banking app and TPAPs supported by HDFC Bank for UPI as well as Merchant UPI transaction via HDFC Bank.

Service downtime in May 2025 also

It may be recalled that during in May 2025 too, HDFC Bank announced a planned maintenance on the 9th and 10th, which saw a range of its services temporarily disrupted. This included the inability to conduct UPI transactions, utilize net banking facilities, and engage in debit and credit card transactions.

Listing plans for subsidiary

HDFC Bank's subsidiary, HDB Financial Services has received an approval from capital markets regulator the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to raise Rs 12,5000 crore through an upcoming initial public offering (IPO).