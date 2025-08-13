HDFC Bank Hikes Transaction Fees For NEFT & IMPS - Check New Rates

After ICICI Bank revised it key charges, HDFC Bank has also altered its service charges, and cheque services, among other important rates with effect from August 1, 2025.

The comprehensive plan involve new fees applicable for NEFT, RTGS, IMPS, and ECS/ACH returns, and lower free transaction limits, increased per-transaction charges, and different rates for senior citizens and premium account holders.

HDFC Bank's Month-Wise Free Transactions

HDFC Bank accoutn holders will get four free cash transaction, after which Rs 150 would be applicable per transaction, meanwhile the no cost value limit for self or third party transactions at any branch has gone down to Rs 1 lakh per accoun from Rs 2 lakh.

After this limit, the charges will be Rs 5 per Rs 1,000 or part thereof, subject to a minimum of Rs 150.

The third-party daily cash transaction limit is Rs 25,000 per day at any branch; transactions above this amount are not permitted.

Interest Certificate, Address Confirmation Charges

Prevously, address confirmation, balance certificate, and interest certificate were free of charge, while old records, copy of paid cheques cost Rs 80 for regular customers and Rs 72 for senior citizens.

Now, effective per instance, the charges for all these services are Rs 100 for regular customers and Rs 90 for senior citizens when availed physically at branch premises.

ECS/ACH Return Charges

The charges have been altered to Rs 500 for the first return (Senior Citizen – Rs 450) and Rs 550 for the 2nd return onwards (Senior Citizen – Rs 500).

Earlier, the charges were Rs 450 for the first return (Senior Citizen – Rs 400), Rs 500 for the 2nd return (Senior Citizen – Rs 450), and Rs 550 from the 3rd return onwards (Senior Citizen – Rs 500).

HDFC Bank Cheque Return Charges

Cheque return charges for financial reasons, the charges are Rs 500 for the first return (Rs 450 for senior citizens) and Rs 550 for the second return onwards (Rs 500 for senior citizens).

If a cheque is returned for technical reasons, the charge is Rs 50 (Rs 45 for senior citizens). Technical cases refer to missing date, post-dated cheques, or signature mismatch.

RTGS Transaction Via Branch

Earlier, RTGS charges were Rs 15 for transactions of Rs 2 lakh and above (Rs 13.5 for senior citizens). Now, they are Rs 20 for transactions between Rs 2 lakh and Rs 5 lakh (Rs 18 for senior citizens) and Rs 45 for transactions above Rs 5 lakh (Rs 40.5 for senior citizens).

NEFT Transaction Via Branch

W.E.F August 1, 2025, the revised charges are:

Up to Rs 10,000 – Rs 2 (Rs 1.80 for senior citizens),

Rs 10,000 to Rs 1 lakh – Rs 4 (Rs 3.60 for senior citizens),

Rs 1 lakh to Rs 2 lakh – Rs 14 (Rs 12.60 for senior citizens),

Above Rs 2 lakh – Rs 24 (Rs 21.60 for senior citizens).

Earlier, NEFT transactions through branches were charged at Rs 2 for amounts up to Rs 1 lakh (Rs 1.80 for senior citizens) and Rs 10 for amounts above Rs 1 lakh (Rs 9 for senior citizens).

IMPS Transaction Through Online