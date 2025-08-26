Did HDFC Bank Share Price Plunge 62% Today? Check Key Insights & Market Impact

HDFC Bank Share Price: The share price of India's largest private sector lender HDFC Bank started trading ex-bonus in ratio of 1:1 that is shareholders of HDFC Bank, as on record date, got one bonus shares of face value of Rs 1 each for every one held by them.

At opening on Tuesday, August 27, 2025, it opened for trading at Rs 979.50 against previous close of Rs 1,964.10 on the National Stock Exchange. The stock touched an intraday low of Rs 968 and high of Rs 985.70.

As of 10:51 am, HDFC Bank shares traded 1.17 per cent lower at Rs 970.80 apiece.

Why Did HDFC Bank Shares Decline 62%?

However on the trading bourse, the decline showed up as a sudden fall of nearly 50–62 per cent, but in reality, investors’ overall wealth was unaffected since they received an equal number of new shares free of cost.

This occured as a direct result of a technical adjustment in its stock price on Tuesday after the implementation of its 1:1 bonus share issuance, as the stock began trading ex-bonus on the NSE and BSE indices.

HDFC Bank had last month announced bonus issue and special dividend of Rs 5 apiece.

In Q1 FY26, HDFC Bank posted a net profit of Rs 18,155 crore, marking an increase of 12 per cent from Rs 16,175 crore in the same period last year.

The bank's net interest income or the difference between interest earned on loans and expended on deposits rose 5 per cent to Rs 31,438 crore in June quarter as against Rs 29,837 crore in the year-ago period.

HDFC Bank's provisions saw a massive spike as its provisions and contingencies jumped 455 per cent annually to Rs 14,441.63 crore.

The bank's asset quality deteriorated slightly as its gross non-performing assets (NPA), as a percentage of total advances, came in at 1.40 per cents as against 1.33 per cent in the year-ago period. Its net NPA came in at 0.47 per cent as against 0.39 per cent in the same period last year.

In absolute terms, HDFC Bank's gross NPA jumped to Rs 37,040.80 crore from Rs 33,025.69 crore in the corresponding period last year.