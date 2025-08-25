HDFC Bank Shares Rise: Private Lender's First Ever Bonus Issue - Check Last Date To Buy Shares

The shares of HDFC Bank rose nearly half a per cent on Monday as investors rushed to secure holdings before India's largest private lender's first-ever bonus issue.

Today, Monday, August 25, 2025 is also the last day to purchase shares of the bank to qualify for the corporate action.

HDFC Bank Bonus Issue: Details

The private lender had set Wednesday, August 27, as the record date to determine shareholder eligibility. However, as it is a stock market holiday, the record date for HDFC Bank's bonus issue now stands as August 26, 2025.

"This has reference to our intimation dated July 19, 2025, wherein the Board of Directors of HDFC Bank Limited (‘Bank’) had approved the issuance of bonus shares in the ratio of 1:1, i.e., 1 equity share for every 1 equity share held by the shareholders as on the record date, i.e., August 27, 2025 (‘Record Date’), and also an increase in the Authorised Share Capital of the Bank and a consequential amendment to the Memorandum of Association, subject to applicable approvals, including from the Members of the Bank," the bank said in a stock exchange filing.

What Is Ex-Record Date?

An ex-record date means that only those shareholders who have the stock at the close of trading today will be entitled to receive bonus shares. The bank’s board of directors had approved the allotment on July 19, rewarding long-term investors.

Under India’s T+1 settlement system, investors need to purchase shares at least one trading session ahead of the record date to be eligible for the bonus issue.

Buying the bank's shares on the record date will also not allow the shares to reflect in demat accounts in time.

The bonus shares are scheduled for allotment on or before September 18, 2025, and will become tradable from the next market session, according to the bank's regulatory filing.