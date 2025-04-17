HDFC Life Dividend FY25: Company Gives Final Dividend

The shares of the insurer on BSE closed trading at Rs 719 apiece on April 17, 0.4% higher. | Image: HDFC Life Insurance

HDFC Life Insurance Company’s board of directors has recommended a final dividend of Rs 2.10 per equity share for the financial year 2024–25. This dividend is subject to approval by shareholders at the upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM). The record date for the dividend payout will be announced in due course.

For the fourth quarter of FY25, HDFC Life reported a 15% year-on-year (YoY) increase in net profit, with earnings rising to Rs 475 crore, compared to ₹411.6 crore in the same period last year. This growth was primarily driven by high demand for its group insurance offerings and a 19% jump in single premiums.

The company’s quarterly net premium income for the quarter ending March stood at Rs 23,842 crore, reflecting a 16% YoY increase from Rs 20,533 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year. This growth was mainly attributed to higher demand across its product range, contributing to an overall net premium income growth of 16% to ₹23,766 crore.

Vibha Padalkar, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of HDFC Life, commented, "Growth in profit after tax (PAT) was supported by almost 18% growth in the back book, which means the policies sold prior to last year are now generating profits. The 18% growth in the back book, combined with new business strain, resulted in a net profit growth of 15%."

The growth in HDFC Life’s market- or unit-linked insurance plans (ULIPs) slowed slightly due to volatility in India’s equity markets. ULIPs now account for 39% of the company’s overall product mix, up from 37% in the previous quarter and 35% in the same quarter last year.

HDFC Life's shares closed at Rs 719 apiece on April 17 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), marking a 0.4% increase.