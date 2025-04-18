HDFC Life Insurance Share Price Target Raised to Rs 775 by Emkay - Here’s Why

HDFC Life Insurance continues to impress investors with its steady growth trajectory and resilient performance amidst challenging market conditions.

Emkay's recent report reaffirms a 'BUY' rating on HDFC Life, setting a target price of Rs 775. The report underscores HDFC LIFE's ability to navigate headwinds, including new surrender regulations and a decline in the MFI-linked Credit Life segment.



Key Financial Highlights

In FY25, HDFC LIFE reported a 16.5% growth in Annual Premium Equivalent (APE), reaching Rs 154.8 billion, slightly below Emkay's estimate of Rs 156.8 billion. Notably, the Retail APE grew by 18%, outperforming industry averages. The Value of New Business (VNB) margin stood strong at 25.6%, reflecting healthy profitability amidst competitive pressures.



Strategic Management Outlook

Despite macroeconomic uncertainties, HDFC Life remains optimistic about doubling key performance metrics over the next four years. The management's confidence stems from robust brand equity, extensive distribution network, and a proactive approach to product innovation. Emkay's report acknowledges HDFC LIFE's strategic initiatives aimed at enhancing market position and sustaining growth momentum.



Future Prospects and Investor Guidance

Looking ahead, HDFC LIFE anticipates continued growth in the protection segment and non-par products, buoyed by favorable interest rates. The company's emphasis on addressing market gaps through innovation is expected to drive future APE growth. Emkay's revised estimates for FY26-27 reflect minor adjustments in APE projections, reinforcing its bullish stance on HDFC Life's prospects.

