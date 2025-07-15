HDFC Life Q1 Results: Net Profit Surges 14.5% To Rs 546 Cr, Market Share Hits Fresh High

HDFC Life Q4 Results: Life insurance provider HDFC Life registered a 14.5 per cent jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 546 crore as compared to Rs 477 crore during the same period previous year.

The Mumbai-headquartered company's net premium income rose 16 percent to Rs 14,466 crore as against Rs 12,510 crore posted in the same quarter last year.

Market Share Hits New High

The life inusrance major outperformed the overall industry and private sector, resulting in a 70 bps increase in its market share at the overall level to 12.1 per cent, a fresh milestone for HDFC Life, and a 40 bps gain within the private sector, taking its share to 17.5 per cent.

Key Higlights From Q1 FY26 Performance

The company's topline growth parameter Individual Annualized Premium Equivalent (APE) grew by 12.5 per cent year-on-year, (YoY). During a 2 year period, its registered a robust 2-year CAGR of 21 per cent.

Value of New Business (VNB) for Q1 FY26 stood at Rs 809 crore, a growth of 12.7 per cent YoY and a two-year CAGR of 15 per cent as new business margins showed imporvement and rised upto 25.1 per cent in the same quarter, reinforcing the company’s momentum in building a stable premium base.

HDFC Life's asset portfolio expanded as Assets under Management (AUM) reached Rs ₹ 3,55,897 lakh crore as on 30th June 2025, registering 15 per cent YoY.

The long-term life insurance provider's Profit After Tax (PAT) grew 14 per cent to Rs 546 crore on thee backs of a 15 per cent growth in backbook profits.

Meanwhile, the Embedded Value (EV) grew to Rs 58,355 crore, buoyed by operational performance and strategic execution.