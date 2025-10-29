Helmet Giant, Studds Accessories IPO: Price Band, GMP Today And Key Dates For Investors

Studds Accessories Limited, a leading manufacturer in the two-wheeler helmet and accessories market, is set to go public.

The Faridabad-based company, which has been a prominent name since its start in 1975 (with full operations beginning in 1983), is recognized for its popular helmet brands, “Studds” and “SMK.”

The upcoming Initial Public Offering (IPO) will consist solely of an Offer for Sale (OFS) of 0.78 crore equity shares. This move is designed to allow existing shareholders to sell their stake, raising a total of Rs 455.49 crores. Crucially, the company itself will not receive any proceeds from this issue.

Studds Accessories IPO Opening Date

The subscription window for the Studds Accessories IPO opens on October 30, 2025, and closes on November 3, 2025. Investors can expect the share allotment to be finalised by November 4, 2025, with the Studds Accessories IPO slated to debut on both the BSE and NSE shortly after.

Studds Accessories IPO Price Band

The Studds Accessories IPO has fixed its price band between Rs 557 and Rs 585 per equity share.

To participate in the offering, investors must apply for a minimum lot size of 25 shares. This mandates a minimum investment of Rs 14,625 for retail individual investors (RIIs).

The investment requirements are scaled for non-institutional categories:

Small Non-Institutional Investors (sNII): The minimum application is 14 lots, requiring an investment of Rs 2,04,750.

Big Non-Institutional Investors (bNII): The minimum bid is set at 69 lots, corresponding to a minimum investment of Rs 10,09,125.

Studds Accessories IPO Registrar

IIFL Capital Services Ltd. serves as the book-running lead manager, steering the issue through its various stages. MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. handles the registrar duties, ensuring smooth processing of applications and allotments.

Studds Accessories IPO GMP Today

As of the morning of October 29, 2025, the latest Grey Market Premium (GMP) for the Studds Accessories IPO is reported at Rs 55 by market tracking websites.

Considering the upper end of the price band, Rs 585, the estimated listing price is approximately Rs 640, suggesting a potential listing gain of 9.40% per share.

About Studds Accessories

In addition to helmets, Studds produces a complete lineup of motorcycle accessories, including luggage carriers, gloves, anti-theft helmet locks, rainwear, protective jackets, and riding glasses, which are all marketed under the Studds label. Its distribution network covers the Indian market while reaching customers in more than 70 nations throughout the Americas, non-Indian Asia, Europe, and other regions.