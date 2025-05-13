Hero MotoCorp Q4 Results 2025: Two-Wheeler Maker Declares Rs 65 Dividend Alongside Quarterly Results - Check Record Date

Hero MotoCorp Dividend 2025: Hero MotoCorp, the manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2025.

The company has also announced the final dividend along with the quarterly results and the record date, and the payment date for the entitlement of the dividend.

Hero MotoCorp Dividend 2025

The company’s Board of Directors has declared a final dividend of Rs 65 per equity share. This includes the interim dividend of Rs 100 per share paid earlier; the total dividend for FY25 amounts to Rs 165 per equity share.

Hero MotoCorp Dividend 2025: Record Date

The company has fixed the record date as July 24, 2025, for the purpose determining entitlement of the members for the final dividend (if declared at the 42nd AGM).

Hero MotoCorp Dividend 2025: Payment Date

The payment of dividend will be completed within 30 days of declaration at the ensuing 42nd AGM, company said in exchange filings.

Hero MotoCorp Q4 FY25 Highlights

During the fourth quarter of FY25, Hero MotoCorp sold 13.81 lakh units of motorcycles and scooters. Revenue from operations reached Rs 9,939 crore, a 4% increase compared to Rs 9,519 crore in the same quarter last year.

The company’s EBITDA for the quarter stood at Rs 1,416 crore, also registering a 4% year-on-year growth. Profit Before Tax (PBT) came in at Rs 1,442 crore, up by 7%, while Net Profit After Tax (PAT) rose 6% to Rs 1,081 crore, compared to Rs 1,016 crore in Q4 FY24.

On a consolidated basis, Hero MotoCorp reported revenue of Rs 40,923 crore for FY25, marking an 8% year-on-year growth. Consolidated PAT came in at Rs 4,376 crore, which is a 17% increase over the previous year.

For the fourth quarter alone, consolidated revenue stood at Rs 9,970 crore, growing 4% year-on-year, while consolidated PAT rose sharply by 24% to Rs 1,169 crore.

Hero MotoCorp FY25 Highlights

For the full fiscal year 2025, Hero MotoCorp sold 58.99 lakh units. Revenue from operations hit an all-time high of Rs 40,756 crore, reflecting a 9% increase over the previous year. EBITDA grew to Rs 5,868 crore, up by 12%, while PBT jumped 17% to Rs 6,128 crore.