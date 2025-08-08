Highway Infrastructure IPO Allotment Today: Steps to Check Status on Registrar, BSE, and NSE; Latest GMP Trends

The share allotment for Highway Infrastructure Ltd’s Rs 130-crore initial public offering (IPO) will be finalised today. Investors who applied for the issue can check their allotment status online through the IPO registrar,-Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd., as well as via the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) platforms.

How to Check Allotment Status

Here are the steps to verify via Bigshare Services (Registrar):



1. Visit Bigshare Services’ IPO allotment page.

2. Select Highway Infrastructure Ltd. from the dropdown menu.

3. Enter your PAN, Application Number, or DP/Client ID.

4. Fill in the captcha and click Search to view your allotment details.



Here are the steps to check through BSE:



1. Go to the BSE’s IPO allotment status page.

2. Select Equity as the issue type and choose Highway Infrastructure Ltd. from the list.

3. Enter your Application Number or PAN, complete the captcha, and click Search.



Here are the steps to check through NSE:



1. Visit the NSE’s IPO allotment portal.

2. Select Equity & SME IPO bid details.

3. Choose Highway Infrastructure Ltd. or use the symbol HILINFRA.

4. Enter your PAN and Application Number, then submit to check the status.

Key Dates to Remember

Allotment finalisation – August 8, 2025



Refunds initiation and credit of shares to demat accounts – August 11, 2025



Listing on BSE and NSE – August 12, 2025

Strong Grey Market Premium

The latest Grey Market Premium (GMP) for the Highway Infrastructure IPO stands at Rs 36, as of August 8, 2025, 12:30 PM. With an IPO price band set at ₹70.00, the estimated listing price is projected to be around Rs 106 per share (combining the cap price and the current GMP). This suggests that investors could see an approximate gain of 51.43% per share upon listing.