Highway Infrastructure IPO: Check Latest GMP, Key Details, Important Dates, Price Band And More

The initial public offering of Highway Infrastructure IPO is going to open for subscription on Tuesday, August 5, 2025.

What Does Highway Infrastructure Do?

As the company's name suggests, Highway Infrastructure Limited is an Indian firm which is dedicated to infrastructure development and management, particularly specializing in toll collection, EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) projects, as well as real estate development.

Highways Infrastructure Performance

The company's order book was estimated to be at Rs 666.3 crore, comprising Rs 59.5 crore from the toll collection sector and Rs 606.8 crore from the EPC infrastructure division.

In the previous financial year, the toll collection segment represented 77% of the company's revenue, while the EPC infrastructure division accounted for 21%, with the rest coming from the real estate sector.

Additionally, the company recorded a profit of Rs 22.4 crore in FY25, recording a 4.6% rise from the preceding year, despite an overall revenue decline, aided by other income and operational performance.

The company's revenue also declined by 13.6% to Rs 495.7 crore during the same period. As per the red herring prospectus (RHP), the firm's listed competitors include Udayshivakumar Infra Ltd, IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd and H.G. Infra Engineering Ltd.

Highway Infrastructure IPO: Details

The issue is going to open for subscription on August 5, 2025 and will close on Thursday, August 7, 2025.

The price band for the issue has been fixed at Rs 65 to Rs 70 per equity share of a face value of Rs 5.

The lot size is 211 equity shares and investors can bid in multiples of 211 equity shares thereafter.

The allocation for anchor investors will take place on August 4, 2025.

The IPO includes a fresh issue of Rs 97.5 crore, as well as an offer-for-sale of 46.4 lakh shares from the promoters, Arun Kumar Jain and Anoop Agrawal.

Nearly 30% of the shares in the public issue has been reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 30% of the shares has been reserved for non-institutional investors (NIIs) and not less than 40% of the offer is reserved for retail investors.

Highway Infrastructure IPO: Latest GMP

Highway Infrastructure IPO GMP today is +40. This indicates Highway Infrastructure share price were trading at a premium of ₹40 in the grey market, according to market watchers.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band as well as the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Highway Infrastructure share price was indicated at Rs 110 apiece, which is 57.14% higher than the IPO price of Rs 70.