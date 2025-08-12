Highway Infrastructure Share Price Makes Strong Debut at 67% Premium - Check NSE & BSE Listing Price

Highway Infrastructure Ltd. made a stellar debut on the stock exchanges on August 12, with shares listing at a premium of over 67% to its IPO price. The strong listing, fueled by massive investor demand and a subscription rate of over 300 times in the primary market, has put the Highway Infrastructure share price firmly in the spotlight.



On BSE, the stock opened at Rs 117.00 and went a high of Rs 122.84, and at the moment of writing this story, the stock is trading at Rs 122.84 up by 5.84 pts or 4.99%

Highway Infrastructure Share Price Today

A similar trend is going on NSE, the stock opened at Rs 115.00 and went a high of Rs 120.7,5, and at 10:21 am the stock is trading at Rs 120.75 up by 5.75 pts or 5.00%.



Highway Infrastructure IPO GMP Today

Ahead of its debut, market tracker data showed the last grey market premium (GMP) for the Highway Infrastructure IPO at Rs 24, updated on August 12, 2025, at 5:57 AM. Based on this GMP, the expected listing gain was around 34.29%.

The IPO of Highway Infrastructure Ltd (HILINFRA, 544477) was priced at Rs 70 per share and listed at Rs 115, marking a 64.29% premium over its issue price.



Post-listing, Highway Infrastructure Limited’s total market capitalisation stood at Rs 839.13 crore.

Before the listing, the company had raised Rs 23.40 crore from anchor investors, including HDFC Bank and Abans Finance Pvt Ltd.

With nearly three decades of expertise, Highway Infrastructure Limited operates in toll collection and undertakes EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) infrastructure projects across multiple Indian states such as Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Punjab, Maharashtra, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Odisha, and Delhi.