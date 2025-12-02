Hindustan Construction Shares Skyrocket 14% On Fixing Record Date For Rs 1,000 Cr Rights Issue

The Mumbai-headquartered construction major Hindustan Construction Company's share price rallied 14 per cent to hit Rs 27.46 apiece. on Tuesday, December 2.

The surge in buying activity occurred as a direct result of the company fixing Friday, December 5, 2025, as the record date for its Rs 1,000 crore worth rights issue.

A rights issue refers to the issuance of shares at a special price by a listed company to its existing shareholders in proportion their present holding in the firm.

At 12:12 PM, Hindustan Construction Company’s share price was trading 10.81 per cent higher at Rs 26.65 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.46 per cent at the 85,248.52 level.

The company has a total market capitalisation of Rs 4,819.79 crore. Its 52-week high stood at Rs 47.83 per share and its 52-week low was at Rs 21.37.

HCC Rights Issue Details

The company’s board gave its nod for raising Rs 1,000 crore by way of a rights Issue in a meeting on November 26, 2025.

The rights equity shares are being offered on a rights basis to eligible equity shareholders in the ratio of 277 rights equity shares for every 630 fully paid-up equity shares held on the record date.



The rights issue will open on Friday, December 12, 2025 and end on Monday, December 22, 2025.

The last day for on-market renunciations for existing HCC shareholders will be Wednesday, December 17, whilst December 19 will be the final day for off-market renunciations.

After the rights issue, the total number of outstanding shares for HCC will increase to 261 crore from 181 crore prior to the rights issue.