Hindustan Unilever Announces Board Meet Date To Declare Dividend, Q4 Result FY26: Check Full Details Here

HUL Dividend: India's fastest moving consumer goods company Hindustan Unilever (HUL) has informed both exchanges BSE and NSE that it will conduct a board meet on Thursday, April 30, to consider and approve the audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and financial year ended 31 March 2026.

The Anglo-Dutch company's India arm will also consider the final dividend for the financial year on the same day.

"This is to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors (‘Board Meeting’) of the Company will be held on Thursday, 30 April 2026, inter alia, to consider: the audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and financial year ended 31 March 2026, along with the audit report thereon; and the recommendation of a final dividend, if any, for the financial year ended 31 March 2026,” the company noted in its exchange filing.

In addition to the board meeting, Hindustan Unilever has also scheduled a presentation for analysts and investors on 30 April 2026, after the board proceedings get over.

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HUL Stock Price

On Thursday, April 3, the share price of HUL closed 0.03% higher at ₹2,065. The domestic benchmark stock exchanges are shut today to observe Good Friday. This FMCG stock hit its 52-week high of ₹2,682.41 in September last year and 52-week low of ₹2,023.05 in April 2026.

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HUL Q3 Results 2026

The Mumbai-headquartered company posted a net profit of ₹7,075 crore for the October-December period in FY26, signalling a 136% year-on-year jump from ₹3,001 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter of the last financial year. Excluding exceptional items, however, profit after tax surged 1% to ₹2,562 crore.

The company noted that the reported net profit for the quarter under consideration included a one-time exceptional gain of ₹4,516 crore, which came about as a direct result of discontinued operations after demerger of its ice cream business.