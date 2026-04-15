Hindustan Zinc Stock Surges Over 5% After Emerging As Top Bidder For This Mineral Block

Hindustan Share Price: The shares of world's top integrated zinc producer surged as much as 5.58% to hit an intra-day high of Rs 593.95 apiece after the company emerged as the successful bidder for a potash and halite block in Rajasthan, comprising of a 1,841.2 hectares in total area.

The major zinc and lead supplier noted informed the bourses that it has been declared as a 'Successful Bidder' for the Jhandawali – Satipura amalgamated potash and halite Block of Rajasthan.