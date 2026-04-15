Hindustan Zinc Stock Surges Over 5% After Emerging As Top Bidder For This Mineral Block
The shares of world's top integrated zinc producer surged as much as 5.58% to hit an intra-day high of Rs 593.95 apiece after the company emerged as the successful bidder for a potash and halite block in Rajasthan, comprising of a 1,841.2 hectares in total area.
- Republic Business
- 1 min read
Hindustan Share Price: The shares of world's top integrated zinc producer surged as much as 5.58% to hit an intra-day high of Rs 593.95 apiece after the company emerged as the successful bidder for a potash and halite block in Rajasthan, comprising of a 1,841.2 hectares in total area.
The major zinc and lead supplier noted informed the bourses that it has been declared as a 'Successful Bidder' for the Jhandawali – Satipura amalgamated potash and halite Block of Rajasthan.
“The Company has been declared as 'Successful Bidder' for the Jhandawali – Satipura Amalgamated Potash and Halite Block of Rajasthan (on highest Final Price Offer of 03.05%) via notification dated April 12, 2026 (received at 05:32 PM IST). As per the tender document, the Jhandawali – Satipura Amalgamated Potash and Halite Block is at G3 level of exploration with total area of 1841.22 hectares for the block,” according to an exchange filing.