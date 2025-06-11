Hindustan Zinc to Consider Interim Dividend; June 17 Set as Record Date

Hindustan Zinc Ltd, a key subsidiary of Vedanta Ltd, is expected to declare its first interim dividend for financial year 2025-26 during a board meeting scheduled for today. The Anil Aggarwal-led company stated that the meeting of the board of directors is scheduled to be held on 11th June 2025.

“The Board of Directors of the Company (“Board”) on Wednesday, June 11, 2025, will consider and approve the first Interim Dividend on equity shares, if any, for the Financial Year 2025-26,” Hindustan Zinc said in a regulatory filing on July 6.

Hindustan Zinc dividend record date

In a regulatory filing, the company confirmed that the record date to determine shareholder eligibility for the dividend has been fixed as June 17, 2025. The dividend record date is the designated date on which a company determines the list of shareholders eligible to receive the upcoming dividend payment.

“Please note that the record date for the purpose of determining the entitlement of the equity shareholders for the said dividend, if declared, is being fixed as Tuesday, June 17, 2025,” the company said

Investor's reaction

Investor sentiment around the announcement has remained upbeat. Hindustan Zinc shares rallied over 1.68% on June 9, closing at Rs 456.90 on the BSE. The momentum continued into June 10, with the stock climbing further to Rs 470.80.75, reflecting a gain of nearly 1%. On June 11, the stock shot up by 1.42% to Rs 467.95 on BSE (12:15 pm)

Trading window closed

Further, as per SEBI regulations, trading window shall remain closed for dealing in securities of Hindustan Zinc for insiders and designated persons from June 9 to June 13 (both days inclusive).

Robust financial performance

The anticipation of a dividend is on the back of Hindustan Zinc’s robust financial performance. In the March quarter of FY25, the company posted a 47% jump in net profit to Rs 3,003 crore, up from Rs 2,038 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue during the same quarter rose 20% year-on-year to Rs 9.097 crore, aided by stable zinc and silver prices and improved cost efficiencies.

Hindustan Zinc dividend history