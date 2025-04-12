Hiring Outlook Remains Positive, 45% Firms To Recruit In FY26: Report

The hiring outlook for the financial year 2025-26 remained positive as 45% employers that were interviewed said that they plan to hire for new permanent positions, a report by Genius Consultants said on Saturday.

Around 45% of employers are plan to hire professionals for new and permanent positions, while 13% plan to replace manpower in their existing positions, the report- Hiring, Compensation & Attrition Management Outlook Survey said.

This report is based on responses and insights from 1,250 CXOs and senior-level dignitaries of organisations across various industries for the upcoming financial year.

The report also noted that the growth of the importance for temporary hiring is widely visible, since 26% of the employers focus on temporary, contarctual or project-based roles.

However, 16% organizations revealed that no hiring plans for the financial year 2025-26 were highlighting a cautious approach.

Which Sectors Can Expect Highest Recruitment?

Among the sectors that will experience highest recruitment are retail, e-commerce and the quick commerce (which accounts for 21%), due to which recruitment requirements in logistocs and warehousing are likely to grow, as 9% of the respondents confirmed.

Additionally, nearly 15% of employers expect more recruitment in automobile and EV sectors and 11% predict the rise of recruitment needs in the renewables sector, energy as well as engineering products.