Honda Crosses 500 Million – But What’s Next? A 4th Production Line in This Indian State!

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has announced that its cumulative global production of engine- and motor-powered motorcycles has surpassed 500 million units. The landmark figure comes 76 years after the Japanese automaker began mass production of motorcycles in 1949 with the Dream D-Type, its very first production model.



Toshihiro Mibe, Director, President and Representative Executive Officer of Honda Motor Co., Ltd., reflected on the milestone, “For Honda, the motorcycle business is our founder’s business, and will continue to be the company’s core business. In the motorcycle business, we have built the trust of our customers through our many products and services, which has enabled us to achieve a cumulative production volume of 500 million units.”

Back to history

Honda's first overseas mass-production of motorcycles began in Belgium in 1963, laying the foundation for what would become a worldwide manufacturing network. Honda now manufactures motorcycles in 23 countries and regions through 37 production entities, backed by a global network of over 30,000 dealers, the company claimed.



The Japanese auto giant claimed that its production milestones imparts a story of consistent growth: 100 million units in 1997, 200 million in 2008, and 300 million in 2014. Despite a pandemic-induced dip in 2020, Honda rebounded strongly, reaching 400 million units by 2019 and now hitting the half-billion mark just six years later, the company claimed.

EV foray

While internal combustion engine (ICE) models remain central to its lineup, Honda is increasingly looking to the future. In 2024, it launched what it calls the “first year of global expansion” for electric motorcycles.

Betting big on Indian operations



Meanwhile, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. (HMSI), Honda’s motorcycle production and sales subsidiary in India has announced that it will build a fourth production line at its fourth plant (Vithalapur, Ahmedabad district, Gujarat).

Planned to begin operation in 2027, the new line will have an annual production capacity of 650,000 units, bringing the total capacity of the fourth plant to 2.61 million units, making it Honda’s largest assembly plant for Honda motorcycles in the world.



HMSI currently has four production plants in India with a total annual production capacity of 6.14 million units. In addition, the cumulative production volume reached 70 million units in April of this year, after 25 years since start of production in 2001.



The fourth plant started operation in February 2016 with an annual production capacity of 600,000 units, and in June of the same year, the company expanded its capacity to 1.2 million units with the start of its second line. Furthermore, the third line started operation in January 2024, taking annual production capacity to 1.96 million units.

Capex plans in full swing

Honda's India arm revealed that it will be investing approximately 9.2 billion rupees (1 rupee = 1.75 yen, and approximately 16.1 billion Japanese yen) to construct a fourth line capable of producing 650,000 units of 125cc class motorcycles per year on the premises of the fourth plant.



This will bring 1,800 new jobs and increase the total production capacity of the fourth plant to 2.61 million units, making it one of Honda’s largest assembly plants for motorcycles in the world. In addition to the fourth production line at the fourth plant, HMSI’s total annual production capacity is expected to increase from the current 6.14 million units to approximately 7 million units in 2027 through further expansion of production capacity planned for other plants in India.