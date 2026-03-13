How Much Firepower Does the RBI Have? 3 Key Measures Used to Defend the Rupee as Middle East War Rages On

Recent volatility in the Indian Rupee has brought the spotlight back on the intervention tools | Image: Reuters

Recent volatility in the Indian Rupee has brought the spotlight back on the intervention tools available to the Reserve Bank of India. As global financial conditions remain uncertain and capital flows fluctuate, the central bank’s ability to stabilise the currency is closely monitored by investors and policymakers.

India’s large foreign exchange reserve pool acts as a key buffer during such periods, allowing the RBI to intervene in currency markets and moderate sharp swings in the rupee.

India’s Forex Reserves

India currently holds roughly $723–725 billion in foreign exchange reserves, placing the country among the top four reserve holders globally. These reserves form the backbone of the RBI’s ability to intervene in currency markets when volatility spikes.

The reserves are made up of several components. The largest share comes from foreign currency assets, estimated at around $640 billion, which are typically held in major global currencies such as the US dollar, euro and yen. In addition, India holds gold reserves worth approximately $60 billion, which provide an additional safety buffer. Other components include Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) worth about $18 billion and India’s reserve position with the IMF, estimated at around $5 billion.

Advertisement

Together, these reserves allow the RBI to supply dollars to the market when the rupee weakens sharply, helping stabilise exchange rates during periods of heightened volatility.

Three Key Measures the RBI Uses to Stabilise the Rupee

The central bank relies on a combination of market operations and policy tools to control excessive fluctuations in the currency.

Advertisement

1. Direct Dollar Sales in the Forex Market: The most visible intervention occurs when the RBI sells dollars in the spot market through state-run banks. By increasing the supply of dollars, the central bank can ease pressure on the rupee and prevent abrupt depreciation.

2. Forward Market Operations and Currency Swaps: Apart from spot interventions, the RBI also uses forward contracts and currency swaps. These instruments allow the central bank to influence market expectations and manage dollar liquidity without immediately drawing down its reserves.

3. Liquidity Management in the Banking System: The RBI can also tighten rupee liquidity in the financial system when necessary. By reducing excess liquidity, the central bank discourages speculative trading against the rupee and helps stabilise currency movements.

How Much the RBI Has Already Spent Defending the Rupee

India’s foreign exchange reserves have fluctuated significantly over the past few years, reflecting both market conditions and central bank intervention. For instance, reserves touched a peak of around $642 billion in 2021 before falling sharply during the global monetary tightening cycle in 2022. As the US Federal Reserve raised interest rates aggressively, emerging market currencies came under pressure, forcing the RBI to intervene.

During that period, India’s reserves fell to approximately $524 billion, suggesting that the RBI spent an estimated $90–100 billion defending the rupee. Since then, reserves have gradually recovered, rising to around $650 billion in 2024 and climbing further to above $720 billion in 2026, reflecting strong capital inflows and improved external balances.

Economists often evaluate the strength of a country’s reserve buffer through its import cover, which measures how many months of imports can be financed using existing reserves. India’s current forex reserves provide roughly 10 to 11 months of import cover, comfortably above the eight-month benchmark typically considered safe for emerging economies. This cushion allows policymakers to manage currency volatility without immediately triggering concerns about external stability.

Limits to RBI’s Intervention Power

Despite the size of its reserves, economists caution that central bank intervention cannot permanently control the direction of a currency. Several structural factors influence the rupee’s movement, including persistent current account deficits, foreign capital outflows, rising commodity import costs, and the strength of the US dollar globally. As a result, the RBI’s interventions are generally aimed at reducing excessive volatility and maintaining orderly market conditions rather than fixing the exchange rate at a particular level.

India’s foreign exchange reserve stockpile is significantly larger than that of many other emerging market economies. Brazil, for instance, holds reserves of roughly $350 billion, while Indonesia’s reserves are around $140 billion. South Africa’s reserves stand at approximately $60 billion.