How Much Salary Did Infosys CEO Salil Parekh Take Home? He Now Earns More Than TCS and Wipro Chiefs

This rise, primarily driven by the exercise of a larger number of restricted stock units (RSUs), places Parekh ahead of his peers at Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Wipro.



RSUs Drive Compensation Spike

The Bengaluru-headquartered IT major disclosed that Parekh earned Rs 49.5 crore from stock options in FY25, compared to Rs 39 crore the year before. His fixed base salary remained consistent at Rs 7.5 crore, along with Rs 50 lakh in retiral benefits. Variable pay rose to Rs 23.2 crore, up from Rs 19.8 crore in FY24.



Infosys grants RSUs under two equity-based incentive plans. The 2015 plan vests stock largely on time-based criteria, while the 2019 plan ties vesting to performance indicators such as total shareholder returns and operational metrics.



Pay Comparison: Infosys vs. Peers

Parekh’s Rs 80.6 crore pay package now surpasses that of his counterparts at rival firms. TCS CEO and MD K Krithivasan earned Rs 26.5 crore in FY25—a modest 4.6% increase—while Wipro’s CEO Srinivas Pallia took home $6.2 million (approximately ₹53.6 crore), reflecting a 10% rise.



CEO Makes 752 Times Median Employee Pay

According to the report, Parekh's remuneration is 752 times the median salary of Infosys employees, which stood at Rs 10.72 lakh. Despite the steep ratio, the company maintains that its compensation philosophy aligns leadership pay with long-term shareholder value.

