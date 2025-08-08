How Much Will It Cost To Say Goodbye to Russian Crude Oil? SBI Report Answers

India's fuel import bill could increase by an estimated $9 billion in FY26 and $11.7 billion in FY27 if the country stops importing oil from Russia. This analysis comes amidst a discussion of potential US tariffs on goods from India. India began purchasing discounted Russian oil to ensure its energy security after Western sanctions were imposed on Russia in February 2022. As a result, Russia's share in India's total oil imports grew from just 1.7% in FY20 to 35.1% in FY25, making Russia the country's top oil supplier, according to a report from SBI research.

The report notes that India could turn to its traditional Middle Eastern suppliers or other countries like Guyana, Brazil, and Canada to replace Russian oil.

India's Oil Imports and Russia

If India were to stop importing oil from Russia for the remainder of FY26, its fuel import bill would increase by an estimated $9 billion in FY26 and $11.7 billion in FY27. The report also notes that if all countries were to stop buying from Russia, which accounts for 10% of the global crude supply, crude prices could rise by 10% if other countries don't increase production. Before the conflict, India's main oil suppliers were Middle Eastern and African nations. India could revert to these traditional suppliers, which often offer annual deals with the option to request more supply each month. India has also diversified its oil sources to approximately 40 countries, with increased supply from Guyana, Brazil, and Canada.

Impact on India's Pharmaceutical Sector

The SBI Research report also details the potential repercussions of a 50% tariff on India's pharmaceutical exports to the US. With approximately 40% of India's pharma exports going to the US in FY25, a tariff could negatively impact the earnings of Indian pharmaceutical companies by 5-10% in FY26. Many large pharma companies generate 40-50% of their revenue from the US market. Such a tariff would also reduce India's competitiveness in the US market and put pressure on profit margins, as companies may not be able to pass on the increased costs.