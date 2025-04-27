This Bootstrapped Startup Scaled India's Wearable Tech Race Without VC Funding

Founded in 2014, Noise adopted a bootstrapped model at a time when much of India's startup ecosystem leaned heavily on external venture funding. Chief Operating Officer Utsav Malhotra, speaking to Republic Business , emphasised that "the business was built for it to last," citing a decade of internal growth without the need for early outside investment.

As Malhotra said on Republic Business, "The business was built for it to last. For 10 years, we didn't feel the need for funding. We were growing rapidly and profitably, using accruals to reinvest."



For nearly a decade, the brand resisted the funding frenzy that swept India's startup ecosystem. It wasn’t until 2023 that Noise welcomed Bose Corporation as a collaborator, not merely for capital but for strategic expertise. "It was the chemistry and the learning opportunity from six decades of Bose’s audio leadership that made us say yes," Malhotra noted.



Navigating India's Manufacturing Challenges



While bootstrapping was an impressive feat, Noise also took on the complex challenge of manufacturing in India — at a time when the electronics ecosystem was still evolving. Malhotra recounted, "Manufacturing in India did not have infrastructure available.

Today, we have a production facility dishing out a million units domestically produced every month."



Building this capability involved solving for inventory management, supply chain limitations, and investment in local infrastructure.

Winning in a Crowded, Competitive Market

In a sector crowded with over 200 competitors, Noise claims differentiation through consumer focus rather than pricing battles. "Not reacting to competition is essential. If you start reacting to someone else, you lose who you are," Malhotra said.

Yet staying consumer-first without engaging in pricing competition will be a test, especially as global brands continue to enter and reset benchmarks for features and affordability.



"Even today, every fortnight, our leadership and brand teams connect with consumers physically or virtually to catch the real pulse," he emphasised.

This consumer obsession has helped Noise maintain a leadership position with over 25% market share for four years in a row.



Noise IPO Plans? Growth Comes First

With steady scaling and profitability, speculation around a potential IPO has naturally grown. However, Malhotra maintains a cautious tone. "An IPO is a milestone, not the end game. We won't do it just because there's a buzz," he stated.

