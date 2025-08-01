How One Injury on a Cricket Field Created India’s Most Trusted Banker Uday Kotak

Cricket wasn’t just a pastime for Kotak; it was a passion he nurtured from childhood. | Image: Republic

For Uday Kotak, a life-altering injury on a cricket field didn’t just end a dream, it sparked another. In an engaging session with Republic Media Network Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami during the “Legends” series, the Kotak Mahindra Bank founder opened up about the twist of fate that turned a budding cricketer into one of India’s most respected bankers.

Cricket wasn’t just a pastime for Kotak; it was a passion he nurtured from childhood.

“I started playing seriously around fifth or sixth standard. I still remember going to Azad Maidan for practice, and the coach there was none other than Ramakant Achrekar, long before he trained Sachin Tendulkar,” Kotak recalled. “He was strict. If you dropped a catch, you’d get whacked with a stump. ‘Catches win matches,’ he used to say

An incident that changed his fate

For a boy with cricket in his blood and academics as a “byproduct,” Kotak’s trajectory seemed set, until one moment changed everything. While playing in a Kanga League match during his MBA days at Jamnalal Bajaj Institute, tragedy struck.

“I was running between the wickets when a throw from extra cover hit me on the head,” Kotak said. “Within an hour, I was unconscious. My left side was paralyzed. I had to undergo brain surgery. When I woke up the next morning, I knew I’d been given a second life.”

That moment forced a dramatic shift. With cricket out of bounds, as per his grandfather’s firm instruction, Kotak turned to the world of finance. The accident cost him a year, but it didn’t dim his determination.

“I hold the unique distinction of completing a two-year MBA in three years,” he asserted.

Monumental moment

The turning point came when Kotak found a mentor in his finance professor, Shivanan Munkaiker, a corporate finance expert at L&T and a regular at the Bombay Stock Exchange.

“He would go to the exchange every day after class. I started accompanying him, holding his finger quite literally in the beginning,” Kotak shared. “He taught me the real meaning of investing. Some even call him the Warren Buffett of India.”

From the cricket ground to the trading floor, Kotak’s journey is a story of resilience, redirection, and reinvention. What began with a freak accident evolved into a career defined by precision, discipline, and unwavering focus, qualities that have since shaped one of India’s most trusted financial institutions.

This session was part of Republic Media Network's "Legends" series, an ongoing tribute series celebrating iconic Indians who have shaped the nation through excellence and inspiration. After powerful episodes honouring tennis icon Leander Paes and sarod maestro Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, this edition featured Uday Kotak, a visionary leader who transformed Indian banking and inspired generations of entrepreneurs.