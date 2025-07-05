How Rakesh Jhunjhunwala Turned ₹5,000 Into a ₹50,000 Crore Legacy as India’s ‘Big Bull’

Often called the Warren Buffett of India, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was more than just an investor—he represented India’s stock market aspirations. With strong instincts, long-term vision, and deep faith in the country’s future, he turned a modest beginning into a remarkable investing legacy.

A Humble beginning

Jhunjhunwala began investing in 1985 with just Rs 5,000, when the Sensex stood at 150. A Chartered Accountant by training, he made early bets on undervalued companies, guided by deep-dive research and bold decisions. He was among the first to spot potential in what later became multibaggers.

Rare Enterprises and his strategy

He later founded Rare Enterprises, named after him and his wife Rekha. His approach was based on patience, conviction, and timing—not chasing trends, but backing strong ideas and reshuffling his portfolio when needed. He believed that being right at the right time was more important than being right too often.

His most prized Investments

Jhunjhunwala’s most important investment was in Titan Company, where his early trust in the brand paid off massively. His portfolio also featured stakes in Star Health, Tata Motors, Lupin, and CRISIL, all chosen with a mix of insight and faith in long-term growth.

More Than Just an Investor

He was known for his confidence in India’s economic future, famously saying, “India’s best days are always ahead.” Unlike Buffett, he took bolder bets and embraced market opportunities quickly. His thoughts and advice shaped the thinking of thousands of Indian investors.

A Lasting Legacy

At the time of his death on August 14, 2022, his net worth was estimated at around Rs 50,000 crore (approximately $6 billion). This wealth came solely from investing—not inheritance or a traditional business. He also co-founded Akasa Air, launched shortly before his passing, highlighting his enduring entrepreneurial drive.

End of an Era