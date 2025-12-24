How the US Is Replacing the H-1B Visa Lottery and What It Means for Indian Applicants

The United States (US) has announced a major overhaul of the H-1B work visa selection process, scrapping the decades-old random lottery in favor of a weighted system that prioritizes higher-paid and higher-skilled workers. The change, finalized by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), takes effect for the fiscal 2027 H-1B cap registration season — with rules kicking in from February 27, 2026 and registrations expected in March 2026.

Under the traditional process, all eligible registrations were entered into a random draw, giving equal chances to applicants regardless of salary or job profile. The new model weights selections based on wage levels and skill metrics, meaning employers filing for higher-paying positions will have a significantly better chance of obtaining an H-1B slot. Lower-wage or entry-level positions remain eligible but with reduced odds of selection.

Why the change?

The administration argues the old system was susceptible to misuse, where employers repeatedly filed lower-wage registrations to secure visas instead of hiring American workers. Officials say the weighted process better aligns with congressional intent and protects U.S. wages and job opportunities.

Impact on Indians

Indian nationals constitute a large share of H-1B visa holders and first-time beneficiaries, especially in the technology and professional services sectors. With the lottery gone, applicants with mid-career or senior-level roles commanding higher salaries may fare better than fresh graduates or those in lower-tier roles. Smaller firms and consultancies that traditionally sponsor many Indian professionals could find it harder to compete with large tech companies that offer premium wages.



Added policy shifts — including an imposed $100,000 fee on new H-1B petitions — further raise the cost of hiring foreign talent and could discourage volume hiring models that have been central to the Indian IT workforce’s U.S. expansion.

Current H-1B holders aren’t immediately affected, but the combined regulatory tightening signals a new era of selective, wage-driven immigration that could reshape Indian professionals’ mobility to the US.