sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ US Elections | RG Kar Case | Middle East Conflict | Ratan Tata |

Published 09:59 IST, October 10th 2024

How to apply for PM Internship Scheme: Here’s a step-by-step guide

Government last week launched pilot round of internship scheme under Prime Minister Internship Scheme and plans to offer 1.25 lakh internships this year.

Reported by: Business Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Students
Companies signing up for the PM Internship Scheme are shortlisted based on their CSR. | Image: Pexels
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

09:59 IST, October 10th 2024