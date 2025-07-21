How To Buy A Tesla Model Y In India If You're Not in Mumbai—Check Booking To Delivery Guide

Updated 21 July 2025 at 17:13 IST
Tesla has officially arrived in India with the launch of its first retail showroom in Mumbai. But if you're not in the city and still want to buy the Model Y, don’t worry — Tesla is accepting orders from across the country. Here's a simple guide to how the process works.
On July 15, 2025, Tesla opened its first Indian showroom at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Mumbai. The company unveiled its Model Y Long Range, priced at Rs 54.9 lakh (ex-showroom).
While the physical showroom is currently only in Mumbai, Tesla has launched a countrywide system for booking and delivery.
You can book your Tesla from anywhere in India through their official website — www.tesla.in. Here’s what you need to do:
1) Choose the Model Y.
2) Pick your preferred colour, interiors, wheels, and features like Enhanced Autopilot.
3) Pay a Rs 2 lakh refundable booking fee online.
4) After you book, Tesla will assign a delivery advisor to help you with the next steps.
Once your booking is confirmed:
It is pertinent to note that the Model Y doesn’t qualify for the FAME II EV subsidy due to its price. However, some states like Maharashtra and Gujarat offer road tax exemptions for electric vehicles.
Tesla has planned a system to serve customers in other cities too:
You can attend online consultations and vehicle walkthroughs.
Tesla will host test drive events soon in Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Pune, Hyderabad, and Chennai.
Home Delivery: Tesla will send the car to your doorstep in most metro cities using covered transport trucks.
Pickup Hubs: In smaller towns, Tesla will set up temporary delivery points.
Delivery charges will vary depending on your location but may range between Rs 1 lakh and Rs 1.5 lakh.
Published 21 July 2025 at 17:13 IST