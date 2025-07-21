How To Buy A Tesla Model Y In India If You're Not in Mumbai—Check Booking To Delivery Guide

Tesla has officially arrived in India with the launch of its first retail showroom in Mumbai. But if you're not in the city and still want to buy the Model Y, don’t worry — Tesla is accepting orders from across the country. Here's a simple guide to how the process works.

Tesla India's initial steps

On July 15, 2025, Tesla opened its first Indian showroom at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Mumbai. The company unveiled its Model Y Long Range, priced at Rs 54.9 lakh (ex-showroom).

While the physical showroom is currently only in Mumbai, Tesla has launched a countrywide system for booking and delivery.

How to Book a Tesla Model Y Online

You can book your Tesla from anywhere in India through their official website — www.tesla.in. Here’s what you need to do:



1) Choose the Model Y.



2) Pick your preferred colour, interiors, wheels, and features like Enhanced Autopilot.



3) Pay a Rs 2 lakh refundable booking fee online.



4) After you book, Tesla will assign a delivery advisor to help you with the next steps.

Documents, Loans, and Other Details

Once your booking is confirmed:

Upload basic KYC documents — PAN card, Aadhaar, and address proof.

If you want to finance the car, Tesla will connect you with partner banks and lenders. Loan interest rates currently start at around 8.5%.

It is pertinent to note that the Model Y doesn’t qualify for the FAME II EV subsidy due to its price. However, some states like Maharashtra and Gujarat offer road tax exemptions for electric vehicles.



Not in Mumbai? Here’s How You’ll Get Your Tesla



Tesla has planned a system to serve customers in other cities too:

1. Virtual Support and Test Drives

You can attend online consultations and vehicle walkthroughs.



Tesla will host test drive events soon in Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Pune, Hyderabad, and Chennai.

2. Delivery Options