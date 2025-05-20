How to Maintain a 700+ Credit Score: 7 Habits Smart Borrowers Swear By

Keeping your credit score above 700 can help you get better deals on loans, credit cards, and even rental homes. A good score shows lenders you’re responsible with money—and that can save you thousands of rupees in interest over time.

Here are seven simple and effective tips to help you maintain a strong credit score:

1. Always pay your bills on time

Late payments can hurt your credit score more than anything else. Whether it’s your credit card, loan, or utility bill, make sure you pay on or before the due date. Set reminders or turn on auto-pay if needed.

2. Don’t use too much of your credit limit

Try to use less than 30% of your available credit. For example, if your card has a Rs 1 lakh limit, aim to keep your balance below Rs 30,000. This shows lenders you can manage credit responsibly.

3. Avoid applying for too many loans or cards

Every time you apply for a new credit card or loan, it slightly lowers your score for a short while. If you apply too often, lenders may see you as a risky borrower. Apply only when really necessary.

4. Keep a mix of different types of credit

Having different types of loans—like a car loan, a home loan, and a credit card—can be good for your score. It shows you can handle different types of payments. But only borrow what you can manage.

5. Don’t close old credit cards

The longer your credit history, the better it is for your score. If you have an old credit card with no annual fee, consider keeping it open, even if you don’t use it often. It helps build your credit age.

6. Check Your Credit Report Every Year

Sometimes your credit report can have errors—like wrong account details or missed payments that aren’t yours. You can check your credit report for free once a year. If you find errors, get them fixed right away.

7. Be Careful When Co-signing a Loan