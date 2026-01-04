Updated 4 January 2026 at 21:02 IST
How US Takeover of Venezuela is Likely To Settle India's $1B Debt and Reshape Energy Trade
India stands to recover nearly $1 billion in long-stalled dividends and dues.
- Republic Business
- 2 min read
The recent shift toward U.S. oversight of the Venezuelan oil sector following the removal of President Nicolás Maduro could be a massive windfall for India’s energy security and its state-run oil companies.
Here is a breakdown of the key impacts and strategic shifts for India:
1. Financial Recovery and Production Revival
India stands to recover nearly $1 billion in long-stalled dividends and dues.
Advertisement
Settling Debts: ONGC Videsh Ltd (OVL) has been waiting on over $500 million in dividends from the San Cristobal field since 2014, with another $500 million tied up in unaudited claims. U.S. control of the sector could finally thaw these frozen assets.
Infrastructure Reboot: OVL plans to ship drilling rigs and equipment from its Gujarat fields to San Cristobal. With the right technology, production at that field could leap from a meager 10,000 bpd to nearly 100,000 bpd.
Advertisement
2. Strategic Diversification for Refiners
India is the world’s third-largest oil importer, and its refineries (including Reliance and Nayara) are custom-built to process Venezuela’s heavy crude.
Reducing Dependencies: Access to Venezuelan oil allows India to decrease its reliance on Russian imports and Middle Eastern suppliers.
Cost & Flexibility: Returning to Venezuelan oil provides Indian refiners with better leverage in price negotiations and offers a buffer against geopolitical shocks in the Middle East.
3. The Shift in Geopolitical Power
The U.S. intervention effectively reshuffles the global energy deck:
Displacing China: China currently dominates Venezuelan exports through debt-for-oil deals. A US-led restructuring is expected to dismantle these networks, creating a vacuum that India is eager to fill.
Challenging OPEC: With Venezuelan reserves (the world's largest at 303 billion barrels) under American oversight, the U.S. significantly reduces its need for OPEC cooperation, sending a clear message to producers like Saudi Arabia.
Published By : Ankita Paul
Published On: 4 January 2026 at 21:02 IST