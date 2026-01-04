How US Takeover of Venezuela is Likely To Settle India's $1B Debt and Reshape Energy Trade | Image: Reuters, Social Media, ANI, AP

The recent shift toward U.S. oversight of the Venezuelan oil sector following the removal of President Nicolás Maduro could be a massive windfall for India’s energy security and its state-run oil companies.

Here is a breakdown of the key impacts and strategic shifts for India:

1. Financial Recovery and Production Revival

India stands to recover nearly $1 billion in long-stalled dividends and dues.

Advertisement

Settling Debts: ONGC Videsh Ltd (OVL) has been waiting on over $500 million in dividends from the San Cristobal field since 2014, with another $500 million tied up in unaudited claims. U.S. control of the sector could finally thaw these frozen assets.

Infrastructure Reboot: OVL plans to ship drilling rigs and equipment from its Gujarat fields to San Cristobal. With the right technology, production at that field could leap from a meager 10,000 bpd to nearly 100,000 bpd.

Advertisement

2. Strategic Diversification for Refiners

India is the world’s third-largest oil importer, and its refineries (including Reliance and Nayara) are custom-built to process Venezuela’s heavy crude.

Reducing Dependencies: Access to Venezuelan oil allows India to decrease its reliance on Russian imports and Middle Eastern suppliers.

Cost & Flexibility: Returning to Venezuelan oil provides Indian refiners with better leverage in price negotiations and offers a buffer against geopolitical shocks in the Middle East.

3. The Shift in Geopolitical Power

The U.S. intervention effectively reshuffles the global energy deck:

Displacing China: China currently dominates Venezuelan exports through debt-for-oil deals. A US-led restructuring is expected to dismantle these networks, creating a vacuum that India is eager to fill.