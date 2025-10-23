HUL Q2 Result: Net Profit Climbs 3.8% To Rs 2,694 Cr, Interim Dividend Of Rs 19 Announced

HUL Q2 Result: In its Q2 FY26 results, FMCG major Hindustan Unilever Ltd. (HUL) reported net profit of ₹2,694 crore, signaling a 3.8 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth.

The net profit for the quarter also was aided by a one-time gain of ₹184 crore.

HUL has also declared an interim dividend of Rs 19 per equity share of face value of Rs 1 each for the financial year ending March 31, 2026.

The record date for the purpose of determining the entitlement of the shareholders for the interim dividend has been fixed as Friday, November 7, 2025.

Meanwhile, the revenue for the quarter stood at Rs 15,585 crore on a standalone basis on a YoY basis, the topline was up 0.5%.

HUL posted an Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortisation (EBITDA) of Rs 3,729 crores in Q2FY26. In the same quarter of the previous fiscal year, the company’s EBITDA was at Rs 3,793 crore. Its EBITDA margin declined by 90 basis points YoY. HUL’s EBITDA margin in Q2 FY26 stood at 23.2 per cent.

On the Q2 performance after the next-gen GST cuts, MD & CEO Priya Nair said,"The latest GST reforms are a positive step by the Government to drive consumption, expected to increase disposable income and improve consumer sentiment. However, the quarter saw a transitory impact as the market adjusted to these changes. We anticipate normal trading conditions starting early November, once prices stabilise, paving the way for a gradual and sustained market recovery.”