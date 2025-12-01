HUL’s Ice-Cream Business Demerger: Check The Record Date & What It Means For Your 1:1 Share Allotment

HUL’s Ice-Cream Business Demerger: Check the Record Date and What It Means for Your 1:1 Share Allotment | Image: Republic

Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) is all set to spin off its ice-cream business into a separate listed entity, Kwality Wall’s (India) Limited (KWIL), with the crucial record date now confirmed for December 5, 2025.

Shareholders holding HUL stock at the close of trading on that day will become eligible for a 1:1 free share allotment in the new company.

The demerger, which received final approval from the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on October 30, 2024, will carve out popular ice-cream brands such as Kwality Wall’s, Cornetto and Magnum.

Though the segment contributes only about 3% of HUL’s annual revenue (roughly Rs 1,800 crore), the separation is seen as a move to unlock focused value for both the core FMCG business and the standalone ice-cream vertical.

What HUL Shareholders Need to Know

No action is required; eligible shareholders will automatically receive KWIL shares in their demat accounts.

Post the special pre-open session on 5 December, HUL shares will trade at an adjusted (lower) price reflecting the value of the ice-cream business being hived off.

Advertisement

The 1:1 ratio means the combined theoretical value of one HUL share and one KWIL share should roughly equal the pre-demerger HUL share price (adjusted for market movements).

Hindustan Unilever Share Price Today

Ahead of the special pre-open session scheduled for December 5, HUL stock has shown resilience.

Advertisement

As on Monday, 1 December 2025, HUL stock closed at Rs 2,458.90, down 0.31% for the day. The counter touched an intraday high of Rs 2,488, its best level in over a month, before profit booking emerged.

The Road Ahead

Post-demerger, HUL will remain a pure-play FMCG giant focused on home care, personal care and foods & refreshment (excluding ice-cream), while KWIL will operate as an independent listed company with its own growth trajectory in the premium and mass ice-cream space.