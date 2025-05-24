Hyderabad Metro: 10% Discount On Paper QR, Smart Cards, Tokens, Digital Tickets - Check Price List

L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) recently announced a 10% discount on using the Hyderabad metro for all kinds of tickets. The discount on Hyderabad metro tickets are applicable in all three metro corridors and is effective starting Saturday, May 24, 2025.

According to the revised fare list, the discounted tariff for travel up to 2km is fixed at Rs 11 and Rs 69 for more than 24km.

How Is The Discount Implemented?

The discount is applied to a percentage increase that has been decided by the Fare Fixation Committee (FFC) across the three corridors of Hyderabad metro.

A special panel recommends these rate revisions for the Hyderabad metro rapid transit service from time to time to ensure the long-term sustainability and maintenance of the project.

Here is a list of the latest fares, after taking into account the discount:

Fare Zone Distance (in km) Revised fare (in Rs) 1 Up to 2 Rs 11 2 More than 2 up to 4 Rs 17 3 More than 4 up to 6 Rs 28 4 More than 6 up to 9 Rs 37 5 More than 9 up to 12 Rs 47 6 More than 12 up to 15 Rs 51 7 More than 15 up to 18 Rs 56 8 More than 18 up to 21 Rs 61 9 More than 21 up to 24 Rs 65 10 More than 24 Rs 69

These revised fares are applicable to paper QR tickets, tokens, smart cards as well as digital tickets, an official statement said.

Hyderabad Metro