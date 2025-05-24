Hyderabad Metro: 10% Discount On Paper QR, Smart Cards, Tokens, Digital Tickets - Check Price List

com score card
Updated May 24th 2025, 14:26 IST

L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) recently announced a 10% discount on using the Hyderabad metro for all kinds of tickets. The discount on Hyderabad metro tickets are applicable in all three metro corridors and is effective starting Saturday, May 24, 2025.

Reported by: Sagarika Chakraborty
Hyderabad Metro
Hyderabad Metro | Image: Hyderabad Metro

According to the revised fare list, the discounted tariff for travel up to 2km is fixed at Rs 11 and Rs 69 for more than 24km.

How Is The Discount Implemented?

The discount is applied to a percentage increase that has been decided by the Fare Fixation Committee (FFC) across the three corridors of Hyderabad metro.

A special panel recommends these rate revisions for the Hyderabad metro rapid transit service from time to time to ensure the long-term sustainability and maintenance of the project.

Here is a list of the latest fares, after taking into account the discount:

Fare ZoneDistance (in km)Revised fare (in Rs)
1Up to 2Rs 11
2More than 2 up to 4Rs 17
3More than 4 up to 6Rs 28
4More than 6 up to 9Rs 37
5More than 9 up to 12Rs 47
6More than 12 up to 15Rs 51
7More than 15 up to 18Rs 56
8More than 18 up to 21 Rs 61
9More than 21 up to 24Rs 65
10More than 24Rs 69

These revised fares are applicable to paper QR tickets, tokens, smart cards as well as digital tickets, an official statement said.

The Hyderabad metro is a rapid transit system operated by L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad Ltd (L7TMRHL), which is a subsidiary of the construction major L&T and a special purpose vehicle (SPV). L&TMRHL has developed the project on a design-build-finance-operate-transfer (DBFOT) basis under a partnership with the Hyderabad government, which holds a minority stake.

Published May 24th 2025, 14:26 IST