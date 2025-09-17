Hyundai Motor India's Shares Hit 52-Week High - What's The Key Driving Force?

The share price of Hyundai Motor India surged over 2 per cent to hit a fresh all-time high of Rs 2,659.05 apiece after inking a wage settlement agreement with United Union of Hyundai Employees (UUHE).

The wage settlement deal with the union will be effective from 2024-2027, according to the official company release.

The revised all-inclusive compensation package sets a new benchmark in the automotive industry. The package includes an industry-best salary increase of Rs 31,000/- per month, structured over a three-year period in the ratio of 55 per cent, 25 per cent, and 20 per cent, it said.

On this newly-signed pact, Youngmyung Park, Function Head - People Strategy, HMIL, said the agreement is "built on mutual trust, respect, and constructive dialogue".

Hyundai Motor's Fiscal Performance

The revenue for Hyundai Motor's India arm in the quarter ending June 2025 stood at Rs 16,412.88 crore, as against Rs 17,940.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2025.

On the other hand, the net profit for the quarter ending June 2025 was Rs 1,369.23 crore, and the annual revenue for FY 2025 was Rs 69,192.89 Crore, in comparison to Rs 69,829.06 crore in 2024.

Registered in 2011, the United Union of Hyundai Employees (UUHE) is the officially recognized representative body for the workforce of Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL).

As of August 31, 2025, UUHE represents a membership of 1,981 employees (90 per cent of technician/workmen cadre), reflecting its continued commitment to advocating for employee welfare, rights, and constructive engagement with management.

Hyundai Motor India announced a final dividend of Rs 21 per share, with an effective date of August 5, 2025.