Hyundai Motor India Shares Rally 5% - Should You Buy, Sell Or Hold?

HMIL Share Price: Automotive major Hyundai Motor India's share price surged as much as 5% to hit an intra-day high of ₹1,944 apiece even after recording a 22% decline in Q4 net profit.

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) reported a net profit of ₹1,255.6 crore in Q4FY26, 22.2% lower from ₹1,614 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's revenue from operations rose 8% year-on-year to ₹18,916 crore from ₹17,538 crore, although it came in slightly below Street expectations of ₹19,270 crore.

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Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) fell 22.4% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹1,966 crore as compared to ₹2,532 crore in the same period last year. The EBITDA margin declined sharply to 10.4% from 14.2%, broadly in line with analyst expectations of 10.6%.

Why ICICI Direct Remains Bullish On Hyundai Motor India Ltd

"HMIL’s domestic sales volume have been muted in FY26. The company however is confident of achieving 8-10% volume growth in FY27E on the back of 2 new model launches in FY27 (mid-size SUV in ICE, compact EV). This coupled with margin recovery should support healthy double-digit earnings growth going forward," ICICI Direct noted.

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"We therefore maintain our BUY rating on the stock & now value HMIL at ₹2,175 i.e. 26x P/E on FY28E EPS," as per a brokerage noted.

“Hyundai is entering a high product cycle phase, with two major launches in FY27 (including a localized EV), which are expected to drive incremental volumes in high-demand SUV segments. Combined with strong brand positioning, rural expansion, and rising CNG/EV penetration” it said.

On the other, margins were impacted in FY26 due to commodity inflation and capacity investments, however, multiple levers exist for "recovery—price hikes, normalisation of one-offs, improved capacity utilization levels & ongoing cost optimisation through localisation & value engineering."

According to the brokerage house, these factors should support profitability, making the "guided 11–14% margin range achievable over medium term."