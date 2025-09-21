Hyundai Motor to Launch India’s First Locally Designed EV, Pune Plant Expansion Central to 2030 Growth Plan

Hyundai Motor Company is accelerating its India strategy by unveiling plans to introduce the country’s first locally designed electric vehicle (EV) and expand production capacity at its Pune plant, reinforcing India’s role as a global manufacturing and export hub. The announcement coincided with Hyundai’s first CEO Investor Day held outside Korea, where the company outlined its ambitious 2030 roadmap.

“India is no longer just a consumption market — it’s becoming a strategic hub for innovation, production, and exports,” said José Muñoz, President and CEO of Hyundai Motor Company, adding, ““We are delivering comprehensive electrified portfolios across all segments, localizing production in key markets, and leveraging breakthrough technologies from Software-Defined Vehicles (SDVs) to next-generation batteries.

Pune plant expansion

Under the roadmap, Hyundai plans to expand the Pune plant’s capacity by 2.5 lakh units by 2030, as part of a global push to increase production by 1.2 million units. The locally developed EV will leverage Indian supply chains to ensure affordability and accessibility, reflecting a strategy to tailor products to regional markets. Pune will serve not just domestic demand but also as a multi-model export hub, underlining India’s central role in Hyundai’s global operations, according to the company

Ambitious 2030 Roadmap

Globally, Hyundai is targeting 5.55 million vehicle sales by 2030, with electrified vehicles—including hybrids, EVs, and extended-range EVs (EREVs)—contributing 3.3 million units. India is at the center of this electrification drive, alongside key markets such as North America, Europe, and Korea, asccording to the company.

Hyundai’s premium Genesis brand is also being positioned to capture India’s emerging luxury segment with hybrid, electric, and extended-range EV offerings.

The company is emphasizing next-generation hybrid technology through TMED-II systems, with enhanced efficiency and performance. Extended Range EVs, launching in 2027, will deliver more than 600 miles (960 km) of range using high-performance, in-house batteries, achieving full EV performance with less than half the conventional battery capacity.

Software-defined manufacturing

Hyundai is also focusing on software-defined manufacturing and intelligent automation. Its Pune hub will form part of a network of global plants benefiting from innovations developed at the Hyundai Motor Group Innovation Center Singapore (HMGICS), which includes advanced robotics, predictive maintenance, and self-diagnostics. This approach ensures production flexibility and operational excellence while maintaining quality standards.

The roadmap underscores India’s rising strategic importance in Hyundai’s global vision. “In an industry facing unprecedented transformation, Hyundai is uniquely positioned to win through our unmatched combination of compelling products, manufacturing flexibility, technology leadership, outstanding dealer partners and global scale,” Muñoz said.